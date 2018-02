J-K grenade attack: The militants attacked the CRPF party passing through the Tral region. (Google Maps) J-K grenade attack: The militants attacked the CRPF party passing through the Tral region. (Google Maps)

Four people have been injured as militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday hurled grenades at a CRPF party in Tral’s Batagund village in Pulwama. Out of the four, two are CRPF personnel and the two others are civilians, ANI reported. Jammu and Kashmir Police said the area has been cordoned off.

More details are awaited.

