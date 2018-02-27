J-K: Militant killed in police station by grenade lobbed to help him flee

A militant lodged in a police station in south Kashmir was on Monday afternoon killed by a grenade lobbed to help him escape, said police. The militant has been identified as Hizbul Mujahideen’s militant Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan.

“Today at 12:30 pm, one HM militant Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan, who was in custody of Police Station Tral, tried to escape from the police station wearing burqa,” said police. “When he was near the main gate, someone from outside lobbed a grenade as a part of the planned conspiracy to divert the attention so that he could escape conveniently”. Police said the grenade exploded close to Chopan, inside the premises of police station, resulting in his death. A constable Mehraj-ud-din was also injured in the explosion, said police. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated.

