J-K: Militant killed after aides hurl grenade at police station to free him

An audacious attempt to free a militant in custody went horribly wrong on Monday as he was killed when his accomplices hurled a hand grenade at a police station in Pulwama district, PTI reported. Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan tried to escape from the Tral police station wearing a burqa as a disguise. However, he was killed in the attack in which Constable Mehraj Din was injured, a police spokesman said.

Interestingly, the latest incident comes a fortnight after a Pakistani militant, Naveed Jat, managed to escape from Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital. Jat escaped after militants killed two policemen when he was being taken to SMHS for a check-up. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the spokesman, the militants lobbed the grenade when Chopan was near the main gate of the police station. “At 12:30 pm, Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mushtaq Chopan tried to escape from the police station wearing a burqa. When he was near the main gate, someone from outside lobbed a grenade as a part of the planned conspiracy to divert the attention (of police personnel) so that he could escape conveniently,” the spokesman said.

He further said that the grenade exploded inside the police station, resulting in the death of Chopan. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated under Section 176 of the CrPC, he added.

Chopan was held from Baramulla district’s Sopore area, but his custody was transferred recently to the police station in connection with a militancy-related case, he said.

“A terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan died in grenade explosion when challenged by sentry while trying to escape from Police Station Tral,” Director General of Police SP Vaid said in a tweet.

This is the third attack on the police in the past 24 hours. On Sunday, two policemen were killed in separate attacks by militants in the Chrar-e-Sharief area of Budgam district and the Soura area of the city.

