J-K: Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch sector, guns down terrorist

The latest development comes a day after the Army thwarted a big infiltration attempt in Rampur sector of Uri and six infiltrators. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Representational) The latest development comes a day after the Army thwarted a big infiltration attempt in Rampur sector of Uri and six infiltrators. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

A terrorist was gunned down along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday as the Army foiled yet another infiltration attempt, reported news agency ANI. This comes a day after the Army thwarted a big infiltration attempt in Rampur sector of Uri and killed six infiltrators. According to the Army, it was the second biggest infiltration attempt foiled in the last one week.

“Alert troops of the Army noticed suspicious movement on the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector around 2.30 a.m,” Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel, Manish Mehta was quoted as saying by IANS. “The intruder was killed in ambush. His identity is yet to be ascertained,” Mehta added.

On Friday, the Army had killed two members of Pakistan’s Border Action Team in north Kashmir’s Uri. Last week, the Army had also killed four infiltrators in Nowgam sector of Kupwara district. Three soldiers were also martyred in that encounter, which lasted for two days.

