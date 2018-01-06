J-K: Mehbooba Mufti hands over appointment letters to pellet victims

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday handed over orders of appointment to government service to a group of people who suffered pellet injuries in the Valley in 2016.

An official spokesman said Mufti had given appointment orders to a similar group on December 5 last year. On September 14 and 28, she had disbursed financial assistance to pellet victims, besides, supervising their treatment, he said.

As another step towards their social integration, the chief minister today distributed appointment orders to yet another group of people who sustained pellet injuries.

He said Mufti had initiated a series of measures for the rehabilitation, social integration and empowerment of the youth of the state.

Recently, she issued directions for withdrawal of cases against more than 4,000 youths in the Valley. The step was widely hailed by all sections of the society.

