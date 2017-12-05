J-K: Mehbooba Mufti hands appointment orders to pellet victims

Mehbooba Mufti had supervised the treatment of these victims last year as well, the spokeman said. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Mehbooba Mufti had supervised the treatment of these victims last year as well, the spokeman said. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday distributed orders of appointment in government service among a group of victims who lost their eyesight due to pellet injuries during the law and order situations in the valley last year, an official said.

“This is in continuation of her earlier measures taken for the rehabilitation of the victims of violence during the unrest of last year,” an official spokesman said.

He said the chief minister had also disbursed financial assistance among two groups of such pellet victims in September this year.

Besides, Mufti had supervised the treatment of these victims last year as well, he said.

The chief minister initiated a series of measures for the rehabilitation, social integration and empowerment of youth of the state, the spokesman said.

“Recently, she directed withdrawal of cases against more than 4,000 youth involved in various cases of law and order nature. The step was widely hailed by all sections of the society,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App