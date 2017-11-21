J-K: Mehbooba Mufti directs release of funds for devlopment works in Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo/File) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo/File)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday directed release of funds for various development works, including irrigation and drinking water scheme, in Kathua district of the state.

Mehbooba, who was on a day-long visit to the district, met various delegations as part of the move to reach out to the people and solve their problems on the spot. During the camp, the chief minister listened to scores of deputations and hundreds of people who apprised her of their development needs and sought their redressal, an official spokesman said.

She directed release of Rs 50 lakh for replacement and upgradation of machinery equipment of lift irrigation and drinking water schemes in the area. Mehbooba also announced immediate release of Rs 50 lakh for completion of work on the Gujjar Bakerwal hostel at Bani. She also announced release of Rs 60 lakh for raising additional accommodation at the high school in Lohai Malhar, the spokesman said. He said the chief minister also announced release of Rs 30 lakh for creating a transformer bank to stabilise power distribution network in the district.

The demands put forth by the deputations included improvement in drinking water and irrigation facilities in the district, launch of a special employment drive for the people, start of work on Panjtirthi multi-purpose project, drug de-addiction centres, check on industrial pollution, construction of flyovers and an auditorium and solid waste management plant in the town.

A deputation of people from Kathua town sought removal of junk from the local railway station. They also demanded construction of road from the Govindsar station to Kharote and upgradation of local girls primary school, the spokesman said. They also demanded that the share of local people in the Ranjit Sagar Dam be released to them by the Punjab government, he said.

A deputation of Gujjar and Bakerwal community demanded conduct of a survey of tribal population in the state besides setting up tribal schools in their habitations and extension of BPL concessions to them.

On Monday, Mehbooba had visited Samba district in this province. She has already conducted such programmes at Pulwama, Kupwara, Budgam, and Baramulla in the Kashmir Valley.

Minister for Forests Choudhary Lal Singh and legislators of the Kathua district were present during the chief minister’s public outreach programme today.

