J-K: Live mortar shell triggers panic in Kathua

The shell allegedly fired by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Hiranagar and Samba sectors led to the killing of a BSF jawan on January 3 (Google Maps) The shell allegedly fired by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Hiranagar and Samba sectors led to the killing of a BSF jawan on January 3 (Google Maps)

A live mortar shell allegedly fired by Pakistan Rangers earlier this month was found in a field in a village in the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, leading to panic in the area, police said Monday. Security forces recovered the live shell yesterday from Bobiyan village, an official said.

A farmer had found the live mortar bomb in his field and informed the villagers. “The people were panic stricken and informed security forces, who recovered the shell,” the official said. The shell allegedly fired by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Hiranagar and Samba sectors led to the killing of a BSF jawan on January 3.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App