J-K lawyer showcaused by Bar for Facebook post hailing Pakistan cricket victory

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association has served a showcause notice to a young lawyer over a Facebook post in which he described Pakistan’s victory against India in Sunday’s Champions Trophy final as the “real surgical strike’’.

Stating that the post “reflects your anti-national mindset’’, the notice served on Altaf Hussain Janjua asked him to explain why he should not be expelled from primary membership of the Bar Association. The notice was served by the Association’s general secretary Prem K Sadotra.

“Pakistan’s score: 338; India’s: 158. This is the real surgical strike,’’ Janjua wrote on Facebook soon after India’s defeat. Following criticism from some people, he deleted the post the next evening. Janjua received the showcause notice on June 20.

“That after the conclusion of India vs Pakistan cricket match held on June 18, you have posted a post on Facebook which reflects your anti-national mindset,’’ reads the notice. “The meaning of your post is detrimental to the interest of the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu…members of the Association have shown resentment against your post.”

“I had written it in a lighter vein,’’ said Janjua, who hails from the Poonch district. He alleged that some fellow lawyers had sent him threat messages. He said he will reply to the notice, explaining his position. He said he will also write to Chief Justice of the High Court about the threat messages.

Sadotra said, “By describing Pakistan’s victory as the real surgical strike, he was, in fact, hinting that India’s surgical strike on terror launchpads in PoK was fake. In the name of freedom of speech, we will not tolerate anything against the country.”

