J-K: Kishtwar shuts down to protest killing of hotelier

A complete shutdown was observed in the Kishtwar township of Jammu and Kashmir today to protest the killing of a 45-year-old hotelier even as a special investigation team (SIT) rounded up six people for questioning, police said.

Ishtiyaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Semna colony, was fatally shot in the head by unidentified assailants in Kishtwar district last night, sparking widespread protests from all quarters, an official said.

A strike was observed in the town and adjoining areas to mourn Dar’s death, he said, adding that shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed while work in the local court was hit due to the absence of lawyers.

Immediately after the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (Kishtwar) Abrar Ahmad Choudhary constituted a four-member SIT to probe the incident, the official said.

The SIT, headed by an Additional Superintendent of Police, today rounded up six people, including a woman, for questioning in connection with the murder, police added.

They said the body of the deceased was handed over to his family for last rites this morning, and added that personnel have been deployed in the town to maintain law and order.

A special team from the Forensic Science Laboratory, in Jammu, reached the town this afternoon to assist in the investigation, officials added.

