Centre’s J&K interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma reaches Srinagar for talks with various stakeholders

Centre’s special representative for Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, reached Srinagar on Monday for a dialogue with major stakeholders. The visit comes a day after hardline Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani ruled out a meeting with Sharma. Speaking to reporters, a Hurriyat spokesperson in Srinagar claimed that an official of the state government approached them for facilitating a meeting of the separatist leader with Sharma. “A state representative, on the intervening night of November 4 and 5, expressed desire to meet the Hurriyat chairman to facilitate his meeting with the designate interlocutor,” the spokesperson said.

He added that according to Hurriyat, “forced negotiations” have no political or moral justifications. “We reject the dialogue offer… It is mere rhetoric and wastage of time and no section of Hurriyat or group will meet designate interlocutor or participate in this futile exercise,” the spokesman said.

Sharma, speaking to news agency PTI on Sunday, had said he does not have a “magic wand” to fix everything. “I do not have a magic wand but my efforts have to be judged with sincerity and not through the prism of the past,” the former Intelligence Bureau director said. Sharma further added that no one should formulate any opinions on the talks till the process of talks began. “I would like to be judged by my actions,” the 61-year old said.

