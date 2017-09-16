J&K integral to country, OIC has no locus standi on internal affairs: India at UN

Responding to Pakistan’s statement on behalf of the OIC, India added that the state is an “integral and inseparable” part of the country, reported news agency PTI. Responding to Pakistan’s statement on behalf of the OIC, India added that the state is an “integral and inseparable” part of the country, reported news agency PTI.

Reacting to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s statement on the Kashmir issue at the United Nations, India on Friday said the group has no locus standi to comment on its internal affairs. Responding to Pakistan’s statement on behalf of the OIC, India added that the state is an “integral and inseparable” part of the country, reported news agency PTI.

“India notes with utmost regret that the OIC statement contains factually incorrect and misleading references to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inseparable part of India,” Sumit Seth, First Secretary at India’s Permanent mission to the UN in Geneva was quoted as saying by PTI. Seth responded exercising India’s Right of Reply.

“India outrightly rejects all such references. The OIC has no locus standi on India’s internal affairs. We strongly advise the OIC to refrain from making such references in future,” Seth added, reported PTI.

The OIC, a 57-nation grouping, claims to be the collective voice of Muslims globally.

(With inputs from PTI)

