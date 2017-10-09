J-K: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed by security forces in Shopian encounter

Jammu and Kashmir: Shopian encounter is underway. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/ Representational Image) Jammu and Kashmir: Shopian encounter is underway. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/ Representational Image)

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian region on Monday, ANI reported. The neutralised terrorist has been identified as Abid. Three more terrorists are also believed to have been trapped as the encounter is currently underway.

The latest development comes hours after security forces claimed to have killed a top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander during an encounter in North Kashmir’s Ladoora village. The slain militant was identified as Khalid Ahmad, a resident of Pakistan, who has been active in the region in the last two years.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd