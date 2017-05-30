J-K: Highway to Valley closed to traffic, hundreds stranded

Sources said nearly 200 vehicles were stranded at Banihal alone. There were nearly 1,000 trucks and around 150 passenger vehicles stranded at Jakheni near Udhampur. (Representational) Sources said nearly 200 vehicles were stranded at Banihal alone. There were nearly 1,000 trucks and around 150 passenger vehicles stranded at Jakheni near Udhampur. (Representational)

Hundreds of people were stranded along the 300-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway after authorities prevented vehicles from moving to the Valley on Monday in view of restrictions imposed there following Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat’s killing. The separatists had called a bandh while restrictions were imposed on people’s movement in Kashmir to check protests. “We only received orders from higher ups to stop movement of the Valley-bound vehicles and since Sunday, we have not allowed any,’’ said an official at Ramban’s traffic police control room. On Sunday, some traffic was allowed to ply, but the movement was completely stopped ahead of Banihal on Monday.

Sources said nearly 200 vehicles were stranded at Banihal alone. There were nearly 1,000 trucks and around 150 passenger vehicles stranded at Jakheni near Udhampur. The train service from Banihal to Baramulla was suspended on Sunday while schools too remained closed.

The Valley witnessed another curfew-like day. The Jammu and Kashmir government, apprehending protests, had imposed restrictions in several parts of the Valley in the wake of two-day shutdown call and Tral ‘chalo’ call given by separatists. Security forces were deployed at strategic spots where clashes usually occur, said a police official. In north Kashmir’s Trehgam, clashes were reported between protesters and security forces. Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have been put under house arrest.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App