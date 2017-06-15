J-K: High alert sounded in Samba

Jammu and Kashmir: Police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive combing operation which lasted till noon. (Source: Google Maps) Jammu and Kashmir: Police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive combing operation which lasted till noon. (Source: Google Maps)

A high alert has been sounded along the Jammu-Kathua national highway and surrounding areas in Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir following the sighting of four suspicious looking people in the area. A dhaba-owner informed the police control room about four people coming towards SIDCO industrial complex from nearby Basantar river around 5 am on Thursday.

Immediately thereafter, police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive combing operation which lasted till noon. However, the four people could not be traced, sources said.

While going through CCTV footage from the area, police saw that two of them were wearing white shirt and the third was dressed in a black shirt. However, they could not be identified.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Anil Magotra, said the people in the video clip may either be labourers working in some factory or drivers and cleaners of load carriers parked there. However, they are circulating these video clips among industrialists to help police in identifying those people.

