J-K has huge spiritual, religious tourism potential: Dy CM Nirmal Singh 

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh. (Source: File photo) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh. (Source: File photo)

Jammu and Kashmir has a huge spiritual and religious tourism potential which needs to be tapped, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said on Saturday. “Preserving historical monuments and bringing them on tourist circuit provide a great attraction to devotee tourists and heritage lovers,” he said after paying obeisance at Ringri Mata temple at Billawar in Kathua district.

The end beneficiary in the religious tourism was always local population but they have to work in tandem with the government with a vision where emphasis is laid on infrastructure, awareness, education and training, Singh said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to develop areas having tourist potential, the deputy chief minister said road connectivity to religious places would get a fillip to increase the tourist inflow and give impetus to the economic activities in the area. Billawar has glorious history of religious and economic activities. Its natural beauty makes it unique place to visit with sprawling landscapes and religious shrines, he said.

“The place can be further revamped as heritage town to attract tourists to this area,” he added. Singh interacted with the locals after paying obeisance at the temple inside historical Garhi Fort at Thara Kalyal on the occasion of annual congregation of Sumbria Rajput community.

The community members from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and surrounding areas thronged in large numbers to get blessings of the community deity, an official spokesman said. Later, he said the deputy chief minister also paid obeisance at the annual congregation of Upadhaya community near Thara Kalyal.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App