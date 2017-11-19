J-K govt talks of milk villages across state to tackle deficit

J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File) J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has hit upon the idea of setting up ‘milk villages’ across the state in an attempt to bridge the demand-supply deficit of milk.

Under this ambitious project of animal husbandry department, 50 identified beneficiaries of the village will be provided 100 per cent subsidy to establish dairy farm units on modern lines.

“The government is committed to setting up milk villages in every area of the state for which the department has been directed to formulate a comprehensive plan so that funds can be arranged for the purpose,” said A G Kohli, Minister for Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries.

Kohli, who inaugurated the first milk village at Argi yesterday, said the aim of establishing milk villages is to plug the demand-supply gap of milk in the state in general and Rajouri district in particular. He said it would also provide an opportunity to Gujjars — the main milk producer’s group — to grow up economically and contribute to the state.

According to the minister, the Centre has provided liberal funds allocation under various sectors that would help these innovative schemes promote livelihood of the tribe considerably. The state government, he added, is committed to upgrading the living standard of its people, especially weaker sections of society. He observed that establishing milk villages will not only improve the standard of life of the community, but also boost the economy and social status of the tribe.

