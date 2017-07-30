J-K govt incurred over 42 per cent of expenditure in 29 grants in Q4 of 2015-2016: CAG

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (AP Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (AP Photo)

In violation of Jammu and Kashmir’s financial code on rush of expenditure, the state government has spent Rs 23,234 crore in 29 grants in the last quarter of the fiscal 2015-16, which is over 42 per cent of the total expenditure of Rs 54,660 crore, a CAG report has said. Ladakh Affairs Department topped the cases of rush of expenditure towards the end of financial year of 2015-16 with 97 per cent of the total spending incurred in the last quarter of that fiscal, it said.

It is followed by revenue and transport departments where 67 and 64 per cent of their total expenditure respectively were in the last quarter, the CAG report said. The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on state finances for the year ended March 31, 2016 was tabled in the state legislature last month.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Financial Code, rush of expenditure in the closing month of a financial year should be avoided, it said. Giving further details, the report said of the Ladakh Affairs department’s total expenditure of Rs 763.51 crore, 97 per cent which come to around Rs 743.05 crore was incurred in the last quarter.

Similarly, the revenue department’s total expenditure of Rs 1698.87 crore, Rs 1132.80 crore (76 per cent) was spent in the last quarter, followed by the Stationary and Printing Department which spent 72 per cent of the total expenditure of Rs 168.43 crore in the last quarter. The Transport Department, spent Rs 54.88 crore, which is 64 per cent of the total expenditure, in the last quarter, followed by the Social Welfare department which spent Rs 580.42 crore, that is 59 per cent of its total expenditure in the last quarter, the report said.

The Planning Department spent Rs 407.39 crore (59 per cent) of the total expenditure of Rs 693.14 crore in the last quarter of the financial year, it said. Among others, the Tourism department incurred Rs 146.74 crore (54 per cent) of the total expenditure of Rs 272.28 crore in the last quarter of the financial year, the CAG report said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App