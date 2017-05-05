J-K Governor N N Vohra meets PM Modi, discusses security situation in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra on Friday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss the ongoing security situation in the Valley. As per official sources cited by news agency PTI, the meeting, which took place at Prime Minister’s office in New Delhi, lasted 45 minutes. Vohra, according to sources, discussed the ongoing unrest in certain parts of Kashmir during the meeting. Vohra also discussed the ongoing development projects in the state.

Vohra had met with Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday to urge him to consider initiating a dialogue process with major political players in the state. The Valley has seen fresh instances of violence, especially in southern Kashmir regions of Shopian and Pulwana districts in recent days.

Militants on Thursday attacked an army patrol that left a civilian dead and three personnel injured during a massive operation involving 4,000 troops started by the security forces to clear South Kashmir of terrorists.

The turmoil in the valley has also grown with tensions rising across Line of Control after a Pakistan Army border action killed and mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers earlier this week.

(With inputs from PTI)

