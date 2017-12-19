J-K Governor asks govt to take action on findings of CAG annual report

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today asked the state government to constitute a high-level committee to ensure time-bound action on the findings of the CAG on the functioning of the government departments. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, in a report tabled in the Legislative Assembly, flagged aberrations and deviations from the norm in implementation of various projects in the state.

Accountant General (Audit) Sushil Kumar Thakur and Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlement) Shourjo Chatterjee today called on the governor, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.

The governor discussed all the required steps to be taken to ensure the maintenance of transparency, financial probity and fiscal discipline in the governmental machinery of J&K, the spokesman said.

Vohra has advised the state government to constitute a high-level committee of senior officers to ensure time bound further action and implementation of the report, he said. He has been writing to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in this regard and hope that all necessary action shall be taken, spokesman said.

