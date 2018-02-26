J-K government seeks explanation from officer for alleged disrespect to national anthem

The incident allegedly happened at the three-day Jammu and Kashmir Literary and Cultural Festival, in which Governor N N Vohra was the chief guest (Representational Image/ File) The incident allegedly happened at the three-day Jammu and Kashmir Literary and Cultural Festival, in which Governor N N Vohra was the chief guest (Representational Image/ File)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has sought an explanation from a state government official for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem on February 21, PTI has reported.

It is alleged that Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) officer Syed Iftikhar Ahmed did not stand up when the national anthem was being played during the inauguration of the three-day Jammu and Kashmir Literary and Cultural Festival in which Governor N N Vohra was the chief guest.

Ahmed is the assistant editor, encyclopedia, at the JKAACL, which is a body for writers and artists under the state department of culture and tourism.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that you did not stand up for the national anthem when it was being played at the inaugural function of the three-day J&K writers and artists festival,” PTI quoted JKAACL Secretary Azizi Hajini as saying. “Before a view is taken in the matter, you (Ahmed) are directed to explain your position within two days,” the secretary added.

–PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd