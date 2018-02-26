  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • J-K government seeks explanation from officer for alleged disrespect to national anthem

J-K government seeks explanation from officer for alleged disrespect to national anthem

Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) officer Syed Iftikhar Ahmed allegedly did not stand up when the national anthem was being played at a literary festival. Governor N N Vohra was chief guest at the event.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 26, 2018 5:16 pm
J-K officer, J-K officer Disrespects National Anthem, Jammu and Kashmir Officer, Syed Iftikhar Ahmed, Assistant editor, Encyclopedia Syed Iftikhar Ahmed, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News The incident allegedly happened at the three-day Jammu and Kashmir Literary and Cultural Festival, in which Governor N N Vohra was the chief guest (Representational Image/ File)
Related News

The Jammu and Kashmir government has sought an explanation from a state government official for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem on February 21, PTI has reported.

It is alleged that Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) officer Syed Iftikhar Ahmed did not stand up when the national anthem was being played during the inauguration of the three-day Jammu and Kashmir Literary and Cultural Festival in which Governor N N Vohra was the chief guest.

Ahmed is the assistant editor, encyclopedia, at the JKAACL, which is a body for writers and artists under the state department of culture and tourism.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that you did not stand up for the national anthem when it was being played at the inaugural function of the three-day J&K writers and artists festival,” PTI quoted JKAACL Secretary Azizi Hajini as saying.  “Before a view is taken in the matter, you (Ahmed) are directed to explain your position within two days,” the secretary added.

PTI inputs 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 26: Latest News