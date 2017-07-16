J&K government fails to regularise over Rs 1.04 lakh crore expenditure in Assembly

Express File Photo by Shuaib Masoodi. Express File Photo by Shuaib Masoodi.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has failed to regularise an excess expenditure of Rs 1,04,767 crore in the state Assembly for last 36 years, according to a CAG report. The report of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on state finances for the year ending on March 31, 2016, was tabled in the recently-concluded Assembly session.

As per the section 82 of Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, it is mandatory for the state government to get the excess expenditure over the grant/appropriation regularised by the State Legislature, the CAG report said. The respective governments of NC-Congress and PDP-BJP alliances have miserably failed to regularise an excess expenditure over Rs 1.04 lakh crore through its State Legislature for past 36 years, it said.

“Although no time limit for regularisation of expenditure has been prescribed under the section, the regularisation of excess expenditure is done after the completion of discussion of appropriation accounts by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC),” CAG said.

Taking a dig at the state government, it said that as per the appropriation accounts (1980-81) had not been discussed in PAC, the excess expenditure aggregating to Rs 1,00,508.81 crores for the year 1980-2015 is yet to be regularised by the State Legislature.

After including further excess expenditure of Rs 4,273.05 crores during 2015-16, as brought out in succeeding sub-section, the aggregate excess expenditure requiring regularisation by state legislature stands at Rs 1,04,767.43 crores as on March 31, 2016, it said.

Giving further details, it said that of the total excess expenditure, Rs 12,954.06 crore stands as highest excess expenditure for the year 2005-06 during the last 34 years which has not been regularised.

It is followed by the excess expenditure of Rs 9,770.53 crores not regularised in the year 2003-04, Rs 6,393.41 crores in the year 2001-02, Rs 6,310.25 crores in the year 2000-01 and Rs 6,130.76 crores in the year 2010-11.

The lowest excess expenditure to be regularised is Rs 19.64 crores in the year 1985-86 and Rs 41.99 crores in the year 1981-82 followed by 65.42 crores in 1984-85.

