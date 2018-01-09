J-K: Goods over Rs 3432 crore traded via two LoC points in three years

Jammu and Kashmir assembly (express file photo) Jammu and Kashmir assembly (express file photo)

Goods worth Rs 3432.94 crore were traded between business establishments of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) via two LoC points of Chakan-Da-Bagh and Salamabad along the Indo-Pak border during last three years.

The information was provided by Jammu and Kashmir Industries Minister Chander Prakash Ganga in a written reply to a question of National Conference MLC Shehnaz Ganai in the state Legislative Council today.

The value of items traded by the Indian businessmen in the state during the three-year period amounted to Rs 1676.77 crore while that by the PoK businessmen stood at Rs 1756.17 crore for the same period, the minister said.

Items worth Rs 2367.82 crore were traded via Salamabad crossing point in Uri area of Baramulla district (Kashmir) along the Indo-Pak border and Rs 1065.12 crore worth trade was conducted via Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point in Poonch district of Jammu region, Ganga elaborated.

As many as 21 items are traded along these points between traders of PoK and J&K since the trade started in 2005, he said.

The state government, in terms of cabinet decision, has conveyed its agreement for establishing the banking facility for cross-LoC trade to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, he said. A final decision, however, is to be taken up further by the Indian government in consultation and mutual agreement with the Government of Pakistan, he said.

Similarly, the state government has also conveyed its support and agreement to the opening of seven additional trade routes and two additional contact and meeting points as recommended by the working groups, he said. A final decision in this regard is to be taken by the governments of the two countries, the minister added.

He said the state has requested the Centre to include 21 more items in the list of the trade items. He added that a final decision is to be taken following due process of the bilateral diplomatic protocol.

