J-K: Four militants among 11 held during Army raids in Baramulla

A week after three youths were shot dead outside a shop at a point-blank range in Baramulla town, a joint team of the Army and state police arrested four militants and seven overground workers (OGWs) during separate raids in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

On May 1, Asif Ahmad Sheikh (23), Haseeb Ahmad Khan (18) and Mohammad Ashgar (21), residents of Kakar Hamam area, were shot dead outside a shop in Iqbal Market by at least three unidentified gunmen. Though no militant outfit claimed responsibility for the civilian killings, the police had initially suspected LeT militants — two local and one Pakistani — were behind it.

A senior police officer Tuesday confirmed that the four militants and seven OGWs were arrested in connection with the killings, but did not disclose their identities.

