J-K forest fire: 50 hectares of Thanpal forest area ravaged in Nowshera

ANI Photo ANI Photo

A massive fire that broke out two days ago in Nowshera, has ravaged 50 hectares of Thanpal forest area, and the fire continues to rage in Reasi, along Jammu-Poonch NH 144, according to news agencies. The forest fire is reportedly still not under control.

There has been no successful attempt to douse the forest fire as yet. The disaster has caused a lot of difficulty to the animals living in the forest. The animals are reported to be running for their lives.

J-K forest fire: 50 hectares of Thanpal forest area ravaged in Nowsherahttp://t.co/ukjUDRhlha — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 5, 2017

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd