J-K forest fire: 50 hectares of Thanpal forest area ravaged in Nowshera

Since two days, fire continues to rage in forest areas under Nowshera forest division, along Jammu-Poonch NH 144, according to news agencies

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 5, 2017 11:23 am
A massive fire that broke out two days ago in Nowshera, has ravaged 50 hectares of Thanpal forest area, and the fire continues to rage in Reasi, along Jammu-Poonch NH 144, according to news agencies. The forest fire is reportedly still not under control.

There has been no successful attempt to douse the forest fire as yet. The disaster has caused a lot of difficulty to the animals living in the forest. The animals are reported to be running for their lives.

More details awaited

