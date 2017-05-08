J-K: Firing at STF Post in Doda, two police personnel injured

The army has ruled out a militant attack, but as a precaution initiated search operations in Tanta forest. (Source: Google map) The army has ruled out a militant attack, but as a precaution initiated search operations in Tanta forest. (Source: Google map)

Two Special Police Officers were seriously injured in a firing incident at a Special Task Force (STF) post in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Monday, a senior police officer said. The incident took place in the mountainous Tanta area of the district at 2 am. Additional police and army personnel have been rushed to the area to deal with the situation.

“10-12 gun shots were heard from the STF Post, Tanta at 2 AM, injuring both the on duty SPOs. One SPO received bullet injuries in his neck and the other in his abdomen,” the police officer.

“We are investigating the matter, as it could be a result of rivalry or external attack as well. As of now, we have also started a search operation in the adjoining forest area as a precautionary measure,” the officer said.

The army has ruled out a militant attack, but as a precaution initiated search operations in Tanta forest.

The injured SPOs are undergoing treatment at District Hospital Doda, from where they will be soon airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment.

The injured SPOs have been identified as Kikar Singh and Mohd Younis.

