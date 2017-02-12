J-K: Three jawans killed in encounter with militants at Yaripora

Two bodies have been recovered by the forces. The operation is still underway. (Source: ANI) Two bodies have been recovered by the forces. The operation is still underway. (Source: ANI)

Three army jawans were killed and another was injured in an ongoing encounter with militants in Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam district, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. Two militants have been neutralised in the operation and two others are still holed up inside a house in Kulgam’s Yaripora, it added.

The army, however, refused to comment on the number of casualties. “Different unconfirmed figures on casualties of security forces and terrorists are doing rounds. Operation in Kulgam (J&K) is still on,” said an army official told ANI.

Earlier on February 4, the security forces shot dead two top Kashmiri militants while they were trying to enter politically sensitive Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir’s north-western Baramulla district. Two police officials were injured in initial response from the duo during the encounter.

with inputs from ANI

