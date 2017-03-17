Elections 2017
  • J-K: Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Pulwama district

J-K: Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Pulwama district

The encounter comes two days after a clash between the ultras and security forces in north Kashmir's Kupwara district had killed three militants and a minor girl.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 17, 2017 7:41 am
Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir unrest, Kashmir-militancy, militancy in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir-terrorism, Pulwama, Pulwama encounter, encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, J&K, India news, Indian Express An encounter has broken out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, according to police. According to news agency ANI, the militant has fled from the spot. This comes two days after a clash between the ultras and security forces in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district had killed three militants and a minor girl.

More details to follow.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 17: Latest News