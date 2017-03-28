J-K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Budgam

Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Google Maps Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Google Maps

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Chadora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday morning, reports PTI. The encounter is currently underway. There are no reports of fatalities or injuries as of now.

Meanwhile, terrorists barged inside residences of two police officers last night in Shopian. They ransacked the houses and fired gunshots in the air before fleeing from the location.

More details awaited

