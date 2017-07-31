J-K encounter: One terrorist killed in Baramulla, operation underway

Source: Google Map Source: Google Map

One terrorist has been killed in an encounter between security forces and militants at Turna village of Baramulla’s Uri sector, news agency ANI reported. According to the news agency, search operation was underway in the area. Meanwhile, the army has recovered a body of a terrorist killed in an infiltration bid foiled on July 27 in Rampur sector, ANI reported

Earlier on Sunday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Pulwama districts. Following the encounter, clashes broke out in several parts of the area, in which six civilians were injured. In the recent times, the Valley is witnessing a sharp rise in the number of militant attacks. Terrorists also targetted an army patrol on Thursday in Shopian district of Srinagar

More details awaited.

