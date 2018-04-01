J-K: One militant killed in Anantnag, operation underway at Shopian

Presents Latest News
One militant has been killed in Anantnag and another has been arrested. The militant has been identified as Rouf Ahmad, who joined militancy only last month

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 1, 2018 7:28 am
Security personnel launched an encounter in South Kashmir’s Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night after they were tipped off about the presence of militants. One militant has been killed in Anantnag and another has been arrested. The militant has been identified as Rouf Ahmad, who joined militancy only last month. Meanwhile, the operation is still underway at Kachdoora area of Shopian.

– More details awaited

