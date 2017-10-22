Handwara encounter: Militant killed in exchange of fire with security forces, operation underway

One militant was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in J-K’s Handwara (ANI) One militant was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in J-K’s Handwara (ANI)

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara region of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. The operation is currently underway.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the security forces launched an operation against militants in Ananwan area at 5 a.m. “One terrorist has been killed and a weapon has been recovered in the operation which is still ongoing,” Kalia added, IANS reported.

More details awaited

