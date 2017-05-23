J-K: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama, militants reportedly trapped in security cordon

Two or three militants are reportedly trapped in the cordon in Pulwama’s Hakripora village. (Source: Google Maps) Two or three militants are reportedly trapped in the cordon in Pulwama’s Hakripora village. (Source: Google Maps)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, news agency PTI reported. Gunshots were reportedly heard in Pulwama’s Hakripora village. Two to three militants are reportedly trapped in the security cordon.

On May 21, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in the Nougam sector of North Kashmir by killing four terrorists. Two jawans were also martyred in the encounter. Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Army revealed that it destroyed several Pakistani posts in the Naushera sector along the Line of Control. In an undated video released by the Indian Army, Pakistani bunkers can be seen being bombarded by heavy artillery fire.

Stating that the fire assault captured in the video was not a one-off action, but a part of regular operations by the Army on the LoC, Major General Ashok Narula, Additional Director General of Public Information, said, “Infiltrations are likely to increase with melting of snow and opening of passes. Operations like Naugam where four terrorists were neutralised on 20-21 May are the instances. This calls for even more pro-active counter-terrorism operations.”

On May 1, a Pakistani Border Action Team crossed into Indian territory and ambushed an Indian Army patrol. They killed two jawans and mutilated their bodies.

More details are awaited.

