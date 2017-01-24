J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Ganderbal

Latest News
It is believed that two militants are trapped in the area

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 24, 2017 9:34 am
Gunshots were heard as an encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Khimber’s Hadoora area of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

According to some preliminary reports, it is believed that two militants are trapped in the area and are engaged in a gun battle with the security forces.

There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities so far. More details are awaited

