J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Ganderbal

Gunshots were heard as an encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Khimber’s Hadoora area of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

According to some preliminary reports, it is believed that two militants are trapped in the area and are engaged in a gun battle with the security forces.

There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities so far. More details are awaited

