J-K: Dineshwar Sharma hopeful of meeting with seperatists

Centre's special representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma during a meeting with various delegations in Jammu on Friday. PTI

Hurriyat Conference leaders may have boycotted Dineshwar Sharma during his three-day stay in the Valley, but the government appointed interlocutor does not appear to have lost hope of meeting them in future. “Let us see. It was my first visit, there will be many more in days coming ahead,” Sharma said when asked whether he was hopeful of Hurriyat leaders meeting him.

Pointing out that the Centre has given him the task to restore peace in Kashmir and find out some solution, Sharma said that this is what he and everybody wants. He has come here to work in that direction, he added. Earlier, various delegations called on Sharma on Friday. Most of the delegations wanted abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Indian Constitution, permanent resident status to refugees from West Pakistan, compensation to refugees from Pakistan occupied Kashmir and deportation of Rohingya Muslims from Jammu.

On Thursday, Sharma after arriving here from Valley, had met a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation who demanded continuance of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state and treating over ground workers (OGWs), a term used for sympathisers of militants, as terrorists. He had also called on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and State Governor N N Vohra on Thursday late evening.

