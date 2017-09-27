Martyr Ganpat Ram Kadwasra cremated with full military honours

The mortal remains of martyr Ganpat Ram Kadwasra, who died during a cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector, were on Tuesday consigned to flames in Khudiyala village here with full military honours. Thousands thronged to the village to attend the funeral of Kadwasra from 20 Jat Regiment of the Indian Army.

The mortal remains of Kadwasra reached his village today in a vehicle with full military honours. The administrative officials and the public representatives present offered floral tributes to the martyr.

Aroung 85 armed regiment guard gave a guard of honour to the martyr with 21 gun shots. Kadwasra had returned to his job after a month’s leave on September 7 and was sent to Jammu and Kashmir. Eldest of all four brothers, Kadwasra was the only earning member in his family.

