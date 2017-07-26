J-K: Crime branch registers case against top cops for illegal leasing of canteens

(Representational image) (Representational image)

J&K crime branch on Tuesday registered a case against some top police officers for leasing out two canteens in Jammu and Kashmir without following the proper procedures. Sources said that on the instructions of Director General of Police, S P Vaid, the Crime branch filed an FIR against the then commandants of two J&K Armed battalions and then senior officers of the Armed police headquarters.

The accusation sources said is that the officers had “unauthorizedly” outsourced two canteens, one in Srinagar police golf course and another in Jammu to a private party for its day to day running.

Sources said the complaint is that the senior officers who have authorized the outsourcing of these canteens had extended their brief because such an action was the sole prerogative of Jammu and Kashmir government.

Inspector General Crime, Alok Puri told The Indian Express that the investigations have been taken up by the SSP Crime after a complaint was received.

Sources said the Crime department has also sought the agreements and background details of these canteens/ eatery from the officials at Srinagar Police Golf course and another in Jammu.

“This case was forwarded to us by the J&K Police headquarters after a complaint was received there. We have registered a case and taken up the investigations. Only after proper study of papers of these huts / eateries it could be established what misappropriation has taken place,’’ a senior police officer.

