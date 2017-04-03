J-K cops bid adieu to constable killed in grenade attack

Constable Shams-ud-din was killed in a grenade attack by militants in Nowhatta area of Srinagar yesterday (Representational Image) (PTI Photo) Constable Shams-ud-din was killed in a grenade attack by militants in Nowhatta area of Srinagar yesterday (Representational Image) (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel today bid a tearful adieu to constable Shams-ud-din, who was killed in a grenade attack by militants in Nowhatta area of Srinagar yesterday. A wreath laying ceremony was held for the constable, hailing from Gurez area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, at District Police Lines in Srinagar, a police official said.

Besides top officials of police and civil administration including DGP S P Vaid, Deputy Speaker of state assembly and MLA Gurez, Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, laid wreath on the slain cop’s coffin which was draped in Tricolour, the official said.

He said Shams-ud-din’s body was later taken to his ancestral village. Speaking to reporters on the occasion, the DGP Vaid said “such attacks only result in death, destruction and bloodshed and nothing else is achieved by them. My heart goes out to the family which has lost their dear one.”

15 other security personnel were injured in the grenade attack on a police party next to Ganjbaksh Park in Nowhatta area at around 7.00 pm yesterday. Two CRPF men were also among the injured.

