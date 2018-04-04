Constable suspended for Kashmiri youth’s killing

Gowhar Ahmad Rather died on Tuesday after being shot in Kangan on Monday. (Representational photo) Gowhar Ahmad Rather died on Tuesday after being shot in Kangan on Monday. (Representational photo)

A constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police was on Wednesday suspended following his prima facie involvement in the killing of a youth during street protests in the northern town of Kangan.

According to the police statement, Gulzar Ahmad of Ganderbal district was placed under suspension pending a detailed enquiry into his involvement in the killing of Gowhar Ahmad Rather, who died on Tuesday after being shot in Kangan on Monday.

The youth was buried on Wednesday morning in Kangan town after authorities assured the family that everyone responsible for his killing would be brought to justice.

Traffic on the otherwise busy Srinagar-Sonamarg highway that passes through the town remained suspended for the second day on Wednesday due to tensions in the area.

