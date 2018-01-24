J-K: Congress, National Conference stage walkout from assembly

The opposition Congress and National Conference MLAs on Tuesday staged walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the issue of loss of human lives in exchange of shelling along the borders in Jammu region.
As the House assembled in the morning, opposition members were on their feet seeking a statement from Chief Minister over situation along the borders. Emphasising the need for talks between India and Pakistan, they said that war was not in the interest of the people.
Later, they staged a walkout from the House, saying that people were getting killed on the border and thousands of them have been compelled to migrate from their houses. The government, however, was not doing anything in the matter.
