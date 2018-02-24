J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s cousin named executive officer in state board, NC cries foul

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File)

The appointment of the son of PDP vice-president Sartaj Madni as an Executive Officer in Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board has raised eyebrows in the Valley, with opposition National Conference calling it blatant nepotism. Aroot Madni, who is also a cousin of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, was appointed an Executive Officer in the board on Thursday. The selection list also features the name of Kashif Hussain, nephew of PDP leader Peerzada Mansoor, who happens to be vice-chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Board. Kashif name, however, is in waiting list.

National Conference spokesperson Junaid Azeem Mattu said, “PDP’s tall rhetoric has fallen flat on its face and this recent list of the KVIB is another proof of PDP’s insidious and nepotistic style of politics. Most of the names in the final list issued by KVIB are of either children of close associates of PDP leaders or have direct patronage from the powers that be. The Chief Minister is directly culpable for this open loot and plunder she has authorized in the State”.

“The government has taken the patience of unemployed youth for granted and should not try to portray this brazen nepotism as a miraculous coincidence,” he said. “The institutions of the State have been ravaged by the PDP and corruption has been institutionalized by the Chief Minister and her family members”. The party has demanded an independent probe into the appointments.

