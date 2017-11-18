J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti urges Centre for more facilities to Haj pilgrims

Top Stories
CM Mufti said the facility of embarkation at Srinagar saves a lot of time and cost, and sought the continuation of the same.

By: PTI | Jammu | Updated: November 18, 2017 9:01 pm
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday urged the Centre to provide more facilities to Haj pilgrims in the state during the pilgrimage next year.

In her letter to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the chief minister detailed the facilities being provided to Haj pilgrims at the Srinagar embarking point.

She has sought further strengthening of the same, an official spokesman said.

The chief minister said that the facility of embarkation at Srinagar saves a lot of time and cost, and sought the continuation of the same, he said.

