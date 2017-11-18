J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti urges Centre for more facilities to Haj pilgrims

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday urged the Centre to provide more facilities to Haj pilgrims in the state during the pilgrimage next year.

In her letter to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the chief minister detailed the facilities being provided to Haj pilgrims at the Srinagar embarking point.

She has sought further strengthening of the same, an official spokesman said.

The chief minister said that the facility of embarkation at Srinagar saves a lot of time and cost, and sought the continuation of the same, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App