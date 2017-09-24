J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti tweets for first time

Jammu and Kashmir state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Source: AP) Jammu and Kashmir state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Source: AP)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted for the first time today by posting a five-minute promotional film on the state’s culture. Mehbooba tweeted the link of the film ‘The Warmest Place on Earth’, which she released yesterday, hailing the richness of the culture, hospitality and warmth of the people of the state, an official spokesman said.

“In her first tweet, the chief minister made a mention of the film to elucidate the hospitable and warm nature of the people,” the spokesman said.

Mehbooba had a Twitter account for a while now but she had not tweeted anything so far.

The chief minister has nearly 25,000 followers but she is not following anyone.

