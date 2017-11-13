J-K: CM Mehbooba Mufti promises govt’s support to business community

Mehbooba Mufti (File) Mehbooba Mufti (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that her government was aware of the difficulties being faced by industrialists and businessmen in the state, and appealed to all stakeholders to come together to address the issues.

“The state is proud of its business community which braved the cold of last three decades or so and has been making efforts to generate employment and strengthen local economy. Not only the government, but also the whole society stands with them as their issues are not individual problems but those of the entire society,” an official spokesman quoted Mehbooba as having told a gathering of industrialists here last evening.

Stressing the need for self-sustenance, Mehbooba asked the business fraternity to ponder over the issues which have not led to the growth of a so successful enterprise from the state. “My government will do whatever is required to support local entrepreneurs. The local industry should also come forward and remove the bottlenecks coming in their way of growth and progress. Don’t let yourself suffer for no fault of yours. Already a bad message has been spread outside the state which my government is trying to clear,” she said, without giving further details.

The chief minister asked state finance minister Haseeb Drabu to work out modalities for instilling confidence in and hope among the local industrialists. “Already many reformative steps, including labour reforms, have been taken by my government which have upped the state on the chart of ease of doing business,” she said.

She said that Jammu and Kashmir is the only state which commits to giving incentives to businessmen even after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

