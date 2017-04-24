J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses Kashmir, Indus Waters Treaty

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PMO/Twitter) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PMO/Twitter)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at his residence and briefed him about the deteriorating security situation in the state. The PDP chief is on a visit to New Delhi to meet with government functionaries over the Kashmir crisis. Speaking to media after the meeting, Mufti stressed on the need for a discussion with the parties concerned to improve the situation in the state. “It is important to hold talks at the latest… There is a need for conducive atmosphere for talks, and for governance,” Jammu and Kashmir CM said.

Mufti said she also discussed the low voting percentage in the Srinagar bypolls with PM Modi. “I discussed the issue of less voting percentage in recent elections, and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Prime Minister Modi,” she said, according to news agency ANI. The PDP leader also said she also raised the issue of control over water resources in the state. “I pressed that J&K doesn’t have control over water resources, and how losses caused by Indus Waters Treaty can be compensated,” she said.

Mufti said PM Modi has assured her that he would follow the policies laid down by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to resolve the Kashmir issue. “Modi ji has repeatedly said he would follow in Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji’s footsteps, whose policy is of reconciliation not confrontation,” she said, according to ANI. The CM, too, reiterated that the only way out of the crisis was to resume the dialogue process initiated by Vajpayee.

Mufti further underlined that the immediate priority was to bring the situation in the Valley under control as talks cannot be held amid stonepelting and bullets. “Pehle humein situation ko sambhaalne dijiye, kyunki pattharbaazi aur goli ke mahaul mein baat nahin ho sakti.” The CM added she will “work out something” at the Unified command meet tomorrow.

The PDP leader also met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today at his residence.

The meetings comes in the wake of recent incidents of violence, including the clashes between security forces and civilians during the Srinagar by-elections.

