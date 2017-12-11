J-K: CM Mehbooba Mufti holds redressal camp at Doda, says will strive to make it ‘model district’

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo)

In what can be described as one of the longest public interactions in Jammu and Kashmir over the decades, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti continued meeting public deputations and redressing their grievances till 2 am on Monday.

She started grievances redressal camp at Doda at around 10.30 am on Sunday and the last deputation from Palmas area came to meet her at around 1.40 am, an official release in Jammu said. The deputation demanded construction of a footpath and connecting the area with circular road of the town.

The Chief Minister then announced release of Rs 15 lakh for construction of footpath and also extending facilities of electricity and drinking water to the area. With this, she concluded the public programme that ran for more than 15 hours, the release said, adding that around 100 deputations met Mufti at the camp.

After interacting with the people of Doda, one can imagine why late Sheikh saheb had started his public outreach from the earstwhile Doda district. It’s the most underdeveloped region with the least connectivity. We will work tirelessly to develop Doda & make it a model district. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 11, 2017

Pointing out that grievances redressal camps convened by Chief Minister generally get extended till late in the evenings, the release said that her camp at Kishtwar on Saturday started at 11 am and ended at 11.30 pm with a deputation from Drabshalla apprising her of their problems. The Chief Minister had been on tour of Doda and Kishtwar districts since Saturday.

Responding to the public demand, she also announced release of Rs 25 lakh for procuring a digital X-ray machine for district hospital and Rs 20 lakh for completing the balance work of the stadium at Doda, besides announcing construction of community halls at various places in Marmat area. Also assuring people of early start of work on construction of new national highway between Doda-Chenani via Sudh Mahadev, she also ordered release of Rs 1.70 crore for various development works which were brought to her notice by various committes.

Later, in a tweet, she expressed concern over lack of development in Doda district. “After interacting with the people of Doda, one can imagine why late Sheikh Sahib had started his public outreach from erstwhile Doda district. It’s the most underdeveloped region with the least connectivity. We will work tirelessly to develop Doda & make it a model district.” In another tweet, she wrote: “I am concerned over reports prevalence of Hepatitis in some areas of Wadwan in Kishtwar district and have directed a team of doctors to visit the affected area.”

