J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti chairs crucial security meeting in Srinagar

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

A crucial meeting of the unified headquarters chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti began here on Tuesday to review the deteriorating security situation in the valley. Comprised of top brass of army, police, paramilitary, state and central intelligence agencies, the unified headquarters is the apex anti-militancy grid in the state.

The meeting is being held after Mehbooba returned from Delhi where she discussed situation in the Kashmir Valley with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Students unrest that has been surfacing in the valley coupled with sped up militant activities, as per sources, will be on the top of agenda in the meeting being held at Sher-e-Kashmir international convention centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Having assured the media that the situation would be brought under control within the next three months, the Chief Minister will have to painstakingly chalk out a strategy with the security agencies to realise the promise.

This is the first meeting of the unified headquarters here after last year’s summer unrest that left more than 100 persons dead in the Valley.

