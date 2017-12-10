J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti announces Rs 1.6 crore grant for development work in Doda

Mehbooba Mufti Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday announced a grant of over Rs 1.6 crore for development works in Doda district during her visit there. Mufti, earlier in the day, visited the shrine of Hazrat Shah Farid ud Din in Kishtwar town and prayed for peace, prosperity and welfare of the people, an official spokesman said, adding she is in Doda as part of her three-day visit in Chenab region.

The chief minister announced a grant of over Rs 1.60 crore for various developmental works in the area, he said. In a public grievances redressal camp, people demanded construction of Doda-Kapran road via Dessa to connect the district with Kashmir valley, the spokesman said.

The people also demanded installation of street lights in the towns and promotion of Doda and Bhaderwah on the tourism map of the state, he said. Other demands included, setting up of a skill development institute for training manpower for upcoming power projects in the region, establishment of a women’s college in the town and early completion of Ganpat bridge. Several deputations from Doda and Bhaderwah towns sought promotion of these areas as tourist destinations to boost the local economy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App