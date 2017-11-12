J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti continues public outreach

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)

Continuing her public outreach programme, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was in Anantnag town on Saturday, listening to people’s grievances and trying to resolve issues by passing on-the-spot orders. The public darbar was held despite militant attacks in the town and its neighbouring areas in the past few days.

Sources said that Mufti, the Anantnag legislator, could spend the night in the town as more delegations from remote areas were still waiting to meet her.

PDP youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra told The Indian Express that Saturday’s programme was part of the CM’s post-unrest outreach initiative. “The CM has been meeting people one-to-one and giving on-the-spot instructions,” he said. Delegations raised issues of public development, healthcare and roads, officials said.

Mufti has been travelling to rural townships and border areas over the past month and spent nights in Pulwama, Kupwara, Baramulla and Budgam. The meetings have been described as successful, with many people turning up to meet her.

