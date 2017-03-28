J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti asks local militants to give up arms

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asked local militants, who want to return to the mainstream, to give up their arms as nothing can be achieved through violence. “Today an encounter is going on at Chadoora… We made efforts to tell the lad to lay his arms and come back (to the mainstream). Violence will not yield anything,” she said addressing an election rally in south Kashmir.

Mehbooba said violence has only led to death and destruction in Jammu and Kashmir over the years.

“The graveyards are getting filled up and the cremation grounds too. Violence has only led to death, be it militants, policemen or armymen. Violence is not a solution to any issue… only peace and dialogue can lead to a solution,” she added.

The Chief Minister said she has already instructed security agencies to try to get local militants to surrender even during encounter situations.

